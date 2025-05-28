Trump: "Golden Dome for Canada will be free if it agrees to become 51st state

According to the US President, Canada is considering his proposal

Donald Trump (Photo: EРA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

US President Donald Trump said that if Canada agrees to become the 51st US state, the Golden Dome System will be free of charge for it. He said this in a post on the social network.

According to Trump, Canada wants to be part of the Golden Dome. However, for a country with an "unequal nation" it will cost $61 billion.

"But it will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our favorite 51st state. They are considering this proposal," the US President said.

King Charles III of Great Britain During his speech in the Canadian Parliament on May 27, quoted the country's anthem and said that "the true North is strong and free." He also noted that Canadians can "give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away.".

The British monarch did not speak directly about Trump's statements about Canada joining the United States.