The top official described the media tone of Driscoll's meeting with European diplomats and Western officials in Kyiv as "nauseating"

Dan Driscoll (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

During the talks in Kyiv, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll frightened European partners with the deterioration of the terms of the peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war, reports the Financial Times, quoting an unnamed senior European official.

First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsya said that Driscoll "was very active, engaged, willing to listen" during the talks. However, the talks in Kyiv were not entirely smooth, according to the media.

For example, an anonymous top official described the tone of the minister's meeting with European ambassadors and Western officials as "nauseating."

"European officials asked Driscoll whether the US saw accountability for Russia’s war crimes as an essential part of the plan. He deflected, much to their chagrin. Echoing [US vice president] Vance, Driscoll said: "There are cities, locations under dispute that will be in Russian hands, it is just a matter of time. If we do not recognise that, then the decision to fight must weigh: how many lives are you willing to sacrifice? The deal does not get better from here, it gets worse," the FT reports.

Earlier, the interlocutors of The New York Times claimed that in his talks with Europeans in Kyiv, Driscoll used the growing threat from Moscow as a way to "sell a quick peace deal that is not favorable to Ukraine."