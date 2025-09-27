Trump orders troops to Portland to protect against Antifa and "other domestic terrorists"

US President authorizes troops to use full force if necessary

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump instructed the head of the Pentagon Pete Hegseth to provide troops to protect the city of Portland from attacks by the Antifa movement and "other domestic terrorists." This was stated by the head of the United States wrote at TruthSocial.

Trump said that at the request of Federal Secretary of Homeland Security Christy Noem, he had instructed Hughes to provide the necessary troops to protect "war-torn" Portland.

"...and all of our beleaguered Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities from attacks by Antifa and other domestic terrorists. I also authorize the use of full force if necessary," the US President said.

september 23, Trump signed a decree on the recognition of the Antifa movement as a "terrorist organization". The decree accuses the movement of organizing mass riots, attacking law enforcement officers, persecuting political figures and activists, and recruiting young people.

The document also orders all relevant executive departments and agencies to "investigate, stop and dismantle any illegal operations" carried out by Antifa.