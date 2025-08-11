Trump to talk to Zelenskyy and Europeans before meeting with Putin

Online communication between the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Europe is scheduled for August 13, the EU said

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

Before meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin the US president Donald Trump will have a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. This was announced by the deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission Arianna Podesta in the comments to Suspilne.

According to her, the online meeting was organized, among others, by the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the head of the European Commission will be among the participants Ursula von der Leyen.

This meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy and European partners is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, Podesta said.

A day after that, on the 15th, the US president is expected to meet with the Russian dictator in Alaska.