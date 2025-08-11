Trump to talk to Zelenskyy and Europeans before meeting with Putin
Before meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin the US president Donald Trump will have a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. This was announced by the deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission Arianna Podesta in the comments to Suspilne.
According to her, the online meeting was organized, among others, by the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the head of the European Commission will be among the participants Ursula von der Leyen.
This meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy and European partners is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, Podesta said.
A day after that, on the 15th, the US president is expected to meet with the Russian dictator in Alaska.
- On August 10, a joint statement by European leaders was published, noting that the current contact line should be the starting point for peace talks.
- Vice president Vance said that the United States takes into account the current front line in the search for peace. Earlier, Trump said that his country considers "the exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia "for the benefit of both sides".
- NATO secretary general said that during his meeting with Putin Trump will try to see if the dictator is serious about the peace process.
