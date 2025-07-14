Trump's new initiative on Ukraine is a test for Europeans – former Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Landsbergis noted that European leaders have said a lot of nice words in support of Ukraine – it is time to back them up with actions and money

The new initiative of US president Donald Trump to sell weapons to Ukraine for the money of partners is a test of Europeans' readiness to support Kyiv financially and militarily. This was reported by former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis for LIGA.net article.

He called Trump's initiative a test for Europeans regarding their true commitments: European leaders have said a lot of nice words in support of Ukraine – it's time to back them up with actions and money.

"This is our war. Ukraine is fighting for us. It is our duty to arm it. This is a guarantee that everyone needs. Not all of Europe, not every country will give money, but many European countries understand the cost of war and are ready to make a contribution," the former official said.

Landsbergis noted that after the United States announced in early 2025 that it would withdraw from continental defense, Europeans should have been arming themselves quickly, but instead many politicians in the European Union are looking at the US president's fluctuations as a TV series and waiting for a new episode.

"If the amount of weapons from the US is not as significant as the friends of Ukraine want, it will be a loss for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and European security. Trump should announce a $5 billion package [the US president had previously promised to take Russian assets frozen in the US and spend them on arming Ukraine]. This is better than nothing, but Kyiv needs much more than billions of dollars worth of weapons," the former minister emphasized.

He added that he is always a bit skeptical of Trump's speeches and "doesn't want to be another voice in a series of people rejoicing in vain hopes.".

The former official recalled that during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared information about Russia's plans to spend $300 billion on the war in 2026.

"And here we are talking only about $5 billion. So I try to keep these numbers in mind for comparison. We need to see the real consequences of president Trump's statements," Landsbergis summarized.