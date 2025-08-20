Ukraine prepares military component of new security guarantees

The Head of the President's Office emphasized that security guarantees must be concrete and effective to prevent a repeat of the aggression

Andriy Yermak (Photo: president.gov.u)

Ukraine, together with teams from other countries, has already begun active work on the military component of security. In particular, a procedure is being developed if Russia prolongs the war and disrupts the agreement on bilateral and trilateral formats for meeting leaders, reported head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

According to him, after the talks in Washington, a coordination conversation was held with national security advisers representing Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Finland, the EU and NATO.

"Together we are following the priorities set by the leaders. Everything must be very specific and effective to prevent a repeat of aggression. We remember the mistake of Budapest and decades of declarative statements. Nowadays, there are definitely no mistakes," Yermak said.

The head of the Presidential Office emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of conversation about a fair end to the war.

He also said that Ukraine has agreed with its partners to coordinate positions on a daily basis.