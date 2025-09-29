Ukraine's production covers about 40% of the frontline's needs – Defense Ministry

Currently, kamikaze drones are almost entirely manufactured in Ukraine, says Deputy Defense Minister

Ivan Havryliuk (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Local production covers about 40% of the frontline's needs, while the rest depends on the assistance of partners. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with to the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

According to him, some materials, such as kamikaze drones, are almost entirely made in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine is still almost entirely dependent on its partners for air defense systems, so these types of weapons are a priority in Kyiv's requests.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported LIGA.netthat over the past two years, three segments of the Ukrainian defense industry have shown the greatest growth, including drone manufacturing.