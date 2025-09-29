Ukraine's production covers about 40% of the frontline's needs – Defense Ministry
Local production covers about 40% of the frontline's needs, while the rest depends on the assistance of partners. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk in an interview with to the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.
According to him, some materials, such as kamikaze drones, are almost entirely made in Ukraine.
However, Ukraine is still almost entirely dependent on its partners for air defense systems, so these types of weapons are a priority in Kyiv's requests.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported LIGA.netthat over the past two years, three segments of the Ukrainian defense industry have shown the greatest growth, including drone manufacturing.
- on September 9, Pistorius said that Germany had signed contracts with defense companies worth 300 million euros to produce long-range drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Healey announced that Britain plans to produce and transfer "thousands" of long-range drones to Kyiv.
- on September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU was creating a new support program for Ukraine, in particular in in the field of drone production.
