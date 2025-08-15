Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Pokrovsk of Russian saboteurs – video

According to the military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working in the city and local residents are moving around

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The forces of the 7th Air Assault Corps and related units have cleared Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of enemy groups and individual Russians. This was reported by the Air Assault Corps reported on Facebook.

However, the corps noted that movement around the city is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.

on August 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the defense forces had successes in the Pokrovske direction in the Donetsk region, where the situation escalated a few days ago.

"Pokrovske direction. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to gain a foothold and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We are making progress," the President said.