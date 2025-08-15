Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Pokrovsk of Russian saboteurs – video
The forces of the 7th Air Assault Corps and related units have cleared Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, of enemy groups and individual Russians. This was reported by the Air Assault Corps reported on Facebook.
According to the military, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are working in the city and local residents are moving.
However, the corps noted that movement around the city is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.
on August 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the defense forces had successes in the Pokrovske direction in the Donetsk region, where the situation escalated a few days ago.
"Pokrovske direction. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to gain a foothold and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We are making progress," the President said.
- on August 11, the DeepStae project reported that the occupiers were advancing northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The Dnipro group emphasized that in this and Pokrovske directions, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but there is no question of control over the territory.
- on August 12, the First Corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported that its fighters occupied the defense line in the Pokrovske direction. The General Staff said that the reserve forces take actionto stop the enemy's advance.
