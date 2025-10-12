"Ukrainian impeachment". Trump wants an investigation into the events of 2019

The US president says his first impeachment was "a much bigger illegal deception" than the Watergate scandal

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump called for an impeachment investigation against him, which occurred due to an investigation into his possible pressure on the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019. A post about this the American politician published in its social network Truth Social.

"The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this! Adam "Schiffty" Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt. So many laws, and protocols, were violated, and just plain broken!!!" the US president said.

Read also Making the media silent again – the war started by Trump

This is the first of two impeachments against the US president, carried out against Trump in 2019.

In particular, the Democratic Party accused politics that he used the issue of military aid to Ukraine and the prospect of a meeting at the White House to force Zelenskyy to launch an investigation to his political advantage. We are talking about the alleged connection Joe Biden with corruption in the Ukrainian company Burisma, where his son Hunter worked, as well as the conspiracy theory that Ukraine allegedly interfered in the 2016 US election.

In the end, the House of Representatives supported impeachment, but the Republican-controlled Senate, justified the president.

The aforementioned Schiff was a Democratic congressman from California from 2001 to 2024. In 2019-2023, he chaired the House Intelligence Committee. The politician was the lead prosecutor in the case of Trump's first impeachment. Since 2024, Schiff has been a senator from the same state.

REFERENCE Watergate was a political scandal in the United States in the 1970s related to the wiretapping of the campaign headquarters of Democrat George McGovern, a rival of then-Republican president Richard Nixon. Eventually, the scandal led to the first and only resignation of a US leader in history. Watergate was a political scandal in the United States in the 1970s related to the wiretapping of the campaign headquarters of Democrat George McGovern, a rival of then-Republican president Richard Nixon. Eventually, the scandal led to the first and only resignation of a US leader in history.