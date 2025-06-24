US Democrat tries to impeach Trump over strikes on the US

Green tried to impeach Trump because he did not approve strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The US President Donald Trump tried to impeach him for striking Iran's nuclear facilities without congressional authorization. However, the House of Representatives rejected the attempt, reports The Hill.

The impeachment was initiated by Texas Democrat Al Green, who has been trying to convene a vote on this issue for several months. He criticizes the US president's approach to foreign and domestic policy.

on June 24, he renewed his efforts and introduced a resolution accusing Trump of failing to seek congressional authorization before launching strikes on three targets in Iran on June 22, which angered Democrats.

According to the Democrat, Trump "violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of president.".

"By usurping the power of Congress to declare war and ordering the U.S. military to bomb another country without constitutional authorization from Congress or notification to Congress – aware that if the military of another country bombed a target on U.S. soil, it would be a de facto declaration of war against the United States," the resolution says.

However, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly rejected this attempt: 334 votes to 79 votes. It is noted that 128 Democrats voted with Republicans against impeachment.