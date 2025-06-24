Vance: Iran no longer capable of building nuclear weapons

According to the US Vice President, Iran will no longer be able to create nuclear weapons because the equipment has been destroyed

J.D. Vance (Photo: EPA)

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Iran is no longer capable of developing nuclear weapons after the United States attacked Iranian facilities. He made the statement on Fox News.

"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now it is not capable of creating a nuclear weapon with the equipment it has, because we destroyed it," Vance said.

At the same time, as quoted by CNN, Vance evaded answering the question of whether the administration of US President Donald Trump knows where Iran's highly enriched uranium is located.

Vance said the location of the uranium was not an important issue, adding that "the goal was to bury the uranium," and he does believe "the uranium is buried."