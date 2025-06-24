Vance: Iran no longer capable of building nuclear weapons
US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Iran is no longer capable of developing nuclear weapons after the United States attacked Iranian facilities. He made the statement on Fox News.
"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now it is not capable of creating a nuclear weapon with the equipment it has, because we destroyed it," Vance said.
At the same time, as quoted by CNN, Vance evaded answering the question of whether the administration of US President Donald Trump knows where Iran's highly enriched uranium is located.
Vance said the location of the uranium was not an important issue, adding that "the goal was to bury the uranium," and he does believe "the uranium is buried."
- On June 22, the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump said that "the bully should come back to the negotiations," referring to Tehran. He warned that attempts to respond to the attacks would be met with force.
- As reported by Fox News and CNN, Iran could be attacked with 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs.
- On June 23, Iran announced a "powerful and destructive" attack on the US Al-Udeid base in response to the US attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.
- Trump called Iran's attack on a US military base in Qatar "very weak" and thanked Tehran for its early warning of the strike.