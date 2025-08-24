Vance on the attack on the Flex plant: I don't like it, but it's war

Russians have done a lot of things the US doesn't like, says US vice president

JD Vance (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

The Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance "did not like" the Russian strike on the electronics plant owned by an American company in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region. He said this in an interview with NBC News.

The politician was asked if he was "angry" about the strike, which the company said injured several workers.

"I don't like it. But this is war, and that's why we want to stop the killing. The Russians have done a lot of things that we don't like. Many civilians have been killed," Vance said.

He added that the United States has condemned this from the very beginning. According to him, U.S. President Donald Trump has done more to put pressure and economic influence on the Russians than his predecessor Joe Biden did for more than three years.

On the night of August 21, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, launching 40 missiles and 574 drones.

The attack hit the American company Flex in Mukachevo, which produces electronics.

On August 23, rescuers extinguished a fire at the company.