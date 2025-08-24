Russia has conceded to recognize that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war, says US Vice President

JD Vance (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Russians have allegedly admitted that they will not be able to establish a puppet regime in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with the NBC News said the Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance.

Commenting on the negotiations to resolve the Russian war against Ukraine, he said that he did not say that the Russians had conceded everything.

"But they conceded the point that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war. They recognized that they would not be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. Did they make all the concessions? Of course not. Should they have started the war? Of course, they [shouldn't have], but we are making progress," Vance said.

When asked about disagreements over the extent to which Russia will participate in establishing security guarantees for Ukraine, the vice president claims that "there is a certain amount of ambiguity here."

"First, we will not talk about security guarantees until the war is over. And, of course, the Russians will be involved in discussing the end of this war. So, of course, they will be interested in this," he added.