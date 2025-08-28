Von der Leyen after the Russian attack on Kyiv: Putin must come to the negotiating table

The Head of the European Commission emphasized the need to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with reliable security guarantees

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28 (Photo: SES)

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held a conversation with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leader of the United States Donald Trump after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, which killed 18 people. She saidthat the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should sit down at the negotiating table.

"We must ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will not turn the country into a porcupine of steel," the European Commissioner said.

She emphasized that Europe is fully playing its role in this context.

"For example, our defense tool SAFE will be important for strengthening the brave Armed Forces of Ukraine," Von der Leyen summarized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedhe discussed with the head of the European Commission the diplomatic work to stop Russian aggression and guarantee genuine security.

"A lot of work is being done at various levels for this very reason. But until Russia takes real steps towards peace, the pressure on it must increase. Ursula spoke about the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and coordination with other partners," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

He also noted that they discussed the European integration path and the simultaneous opening of a negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.