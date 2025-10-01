WP: Hagseth wants to limit US military's ability to complain about commanders

The US Secretary of Defense has prepared directives that will limit the ability of the military to complain about commanders

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

Minister of Defense Pete Hegseth has initiated a reform that will change the ability of the US military to complain about commanders. This is reflected in new Hagesse directives set forth in two new policy memoranda, which familiarized from The Washington Post.

It is noted that Hughes said he would review military channels that allow service members and defense personnel to file whistleblower complaints, report toxic leadership, or indicate discrimination based on race, gender, sexuality, or religion.

The reforms will affect the Ministry of Defense's Equal Opportunity Office and the Inspectors General of the military services.

It is emphasized that such changes are being implemented simultaneously with the relaxation of rules on the treatment of officers with enlisted personnel, with the revision of the terms "hazing" or "hazing" as part of measures that, according to the Minister, "will empower commanders to enforce standards without fear of retaliation or censure."

"No more unfounded allegations. No more anonymous complaints, repeated appeals or blocking of quarries. No more tiptoeing around," the minister said.

The new directives are part of a campaign to purge positions that the Pentagon chief believes distract the army from its primary combat mission.