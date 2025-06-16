WSJ: China may attack US aircraft with container missiles in the "Spider Web" scenario

"The Web" was a warning that China's container missiles could pose a similar threat to the United States, a US Navy captain stressed.

Chinese YJ-18 anti-ship missiles (Photo: EPA)

China may use container-based missiles for surprise strikes on US aircraft and the US Navy, similar to Ukraine's "Website" operation , The Washington Times reports, citing military sources and analysts.

Journalists note that satellite images did not record a single B-2 stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. At the same time, according to Google images, 16 B-1 bombers were spotted in an open area at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

Security analysts warn of a real and growing threat of an attack on US territory with missiles hidden in standard shipping containers and launched from cargo ships, the publication writes.

"The recent attack by Ukrainian container drones deep in Russia is a stark warning that a similar threat from the People's Republic of China also poses to the United States," said retired Navy Capt. Jim Fanell, former chief of intelligence for the Pacific Fleet.

Journalists note that a Pentagon report on China's military power notes that Beijing is developing a launcher "that can fit into a standard commercial shipping container for covert use of the YJ-18 aboard merchant vessels."

The YJ-18 is a supersonic missile that poses a significant threat to warships and land targets. It was first unveiled at the 2022 Zhuhai Air Show under the name Containerized Sea Defense Combat System (CSDCS), which is an analogue of the Russian Club-K complex. The system is mounted in a shipping container, can be loaded onto ships, and can launch various types of Chinese missiles.

These missiles are expected to be part of a combat control network that includes sensors on aircraft, satellites, radars, etc. Target information will be transmitted directly to the weapon, allowing it to strike ports, warships, logistics facilities, and aircraft on US territory.

Military analysts fear that containerized missiles could be used for surprise strikes similar to Operation Web against naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

Captain Fanell stressed that given the significant volume of containers entering the United States from China without inspection, the risk of such an attack should be taken seriously. Such strikes could cause serious damage to infrastructure: power grids, communications and transportation systems.

Military intelligence views such attacks as a key element of China's military planning in the event of a conflict over Taiwan.

Their goal will be to limit the US's ability to respond to invasions or attacks on allies in the region – including Hawaii and the West Coast, the publication notes.

"This is a serious risk that requires inspections of millions of containers from China on our shores," Fanell emphasized.

Retired US Air Force General Glenn VanHerk also called for constant vigilance and creative thinking in defense strategy, as adversaries "will certainly try to exploit current vulnerabilities."