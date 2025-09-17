WSJ: Trump may have made unrealistic EU demands to avoid sanctions against Russia

European diplomats believe Trump could have made EU demands to avoid tougher sanctions against Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trumpprobably made demands of the EU, knowing that the bloc would not fulfill them. This would have allowed him to avoid imposing new sanctions on Russia, reported some European diplomats to The Wall Street Journal.

The journalists note that fulfilling Trump's demand for tough sanctions against China and India and a complete cessation of Russian oil purchases for Europe "is a difficult task."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said it would push to accelerate the EU's plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas by 2027.

"However, any steps in this direction are likely to be opposed by Hungary and Slovakia, which are heavily dependent on Russian energy. At the same time, the close ties of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with Trump could make him more open to Washington's pressure," the Wall Street Journal writes.