The head of China promised to facilitate peace negotiations between the parties in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Xi Jinping and dictator Putin (Photo: EPA)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that he supports the intensification of contacts between the United States and Russia and welcomes the improvement of relations between the countries, which, in his opinion, will bring peace to Ukraine. This was reported by...reports the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

It is reported that Xi spoke on the phone with the Russian dictator. By Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, he stated that China "is glad to see that Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve relations, and contribute to a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

Also, see assured / assuredly / assuredly (adv.), that China will continue to facilitate peace talks regarding the "crisis" in Ukraine.

The conversation took place the day before. likely meeting probable meeting possible meeting between the US president By Donald Trump and by Putin.