Russian propagandists claim that Europe is not considered for a meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator

Donald Trump (Photo: Bonnie Cash/EPA)

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Europe next week. This was reported by Fox News with reference to interlocutors familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with the talks told the media that the summit is being prepared for next Monday, and Rome is one of the locations being discussed.

If the meeting takes place later, Rome could still be an option, although other countries in Europe and around the world are also possible, according to the article.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda outlet TASS writes that Europe is not considered a location for a meeting between Putin and Trump.

BACKGROUND In March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued international arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of illegally deporting people and children from the territory of Ukraine to Russia. Despite the existence of an arrest warrant for Putin, the ICC does not have the authority to arrest suspects. Its jurisdiction extends only to countries that have signed and ratified the agreement establishing the court, the so-called Rome Statute. Italy is among more than 100 signatories to the document .