Europeans respond to Trump's 28 points with their own amendments – Reuters publishes their peace plan

Reuters Agency published the text of the alleged European counter-proposal to the 28-point draft US peace plan, which the media saw on Sunday, November 23.

According to him, this counterproposal was developed by European countries from the E3 group – the UK, France, and Germany. National security advisors of these countries already had negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland before its meeting with the United States.

As Reuters points out, this document is based on the American plan, but it goes through it point by point with proposed changes and deletions.

Below is the text published by the agency by topic.

The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 800,000 in peacetime and the US analog of NATO Article 5

1. Ukraine's sovereignty will be reaffirmed;

2. A full and comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and NATO. All the ambiguities that have existed over the past 30 years will be resolved;

3. This point of the American plan has been removed. According to Reuters, it stated: "Russia will be expected not to invade its neighbors and NATO will not expand further."

4. Following the signing of the peace agreement, a dialogue between Russia and NATO will be launched to address all security concerns and create conditions for de-escalation to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic prospects;

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees;

6. The size of the Armed Forces in peacetime will be limited to 800,000 people (in the American version published by the media, was 600,000. – Ed.);

7. Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on the consensus of NATO members, which does not exist;

8. NATO agrees not to permanently deploy troops under its command in Ukraine in peacetime;

9. NATO fighter jets will be deployed in Poland.

10 [There will be] a guarantee from the United States that is consistent with Article 5 [of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for collective defense];

a) The United States will receive compensation for the guarantee;

b) If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee;

c) If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a credible coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated and any recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of the agreement will be revoked;

11. Ukraine is eligible for membership in the European Union and will receive short-term priority access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

A new fund and joint reconstruction of Ukraine

12. A robust global recovery package for Ukraine, including but not limited to:

а) Establishing the Development Fund of Ukraine to invest in high-growth industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence;

b) The United States will work with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, grow, modernize, and operate Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities;

с) Joint efforts to restore the territories affected by the war in order to rebuild, reconstruct and modernize cities and residential areas;

d) Infrastructure development;

e) Extraction of minerals and natural resources;

f) A special financing package will be developed by the World Bank to provide funds to accelerate these efforts.

Russia will be invited back to the G8, but it will pay for Ukraine's reconstruction

13. Russia will be gradually reintegrated into the global economy;

а) The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis;

b) The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earths, joint projects in the Arctic, and various other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities;

c) Russia will be invited to return to the G8 (Previously, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke out against it. – Ed.);

14. Ukraine will be fully restored and financially compensated, including through Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage it has caused;

Non-nuclear status of Ukraine, launch of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant under IAEA supervision

15. A joint security working group will be established with the participation of the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the Europeans to promote and ensure the implementation of all provisions of the agreement;

16. Russia will legislate a policy of non-aggression against Europe and Ukraine;

17. The United States and Russia agree to extend the nuclear nonproliferation and arms control treaties, including the New START agreement (probably referring to SNO-3. – Ed.);

18. Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear weapon state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons;

19. The Zaporizhzhia NPP (currently occupied by the Russians – Ed.) will be launched under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine in a 50/50 ratio;

20. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities (a similar clause on high-level dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow to "increase mutual understanding and respect for the diversity of languages, cultures and religions" was in the alleged peace plan of the Europeans, which in October published by Radio Liberty. – Ed.)

Negotiations on the territories from the front line, exchange of "all for all", return of children

21. Ukraine undertakes not to restore its occupied sovereign territory by military means. Negotiations on territorial exchanges will begin from the contact line;

22. Once the future territorial arrangements are agreed upon, both Russia and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in case of violation of this obligation;

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River for commercial activities, and agreements will be signed on the free transportation of grain across the Black Sea;

24. A humanitarian committee will be set up to address open issues:

a) All persons who remain in captivity and the bodies [of the dead] will be exchanged on an all-for-all basis;

b) All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children;

c) A family reunification program will be introduced;

d) Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of victims of the conflict.

Elections in Ukraine, the Trump-led Peace Council, an immediate ceasefire

25. Ukraine will hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the peace agreement;

26. This clause repeats sub-clause d in clause 24;

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations (the same Peace Council is in the plan of the US President on the Gaza Strip. – Ed.);

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides withdraw to agreed points to begin implementing the agreement. The terms of the ceasefire, including monitoring, will be agreed upon by both sides under U.S. supervision.

UPDATED. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the talks in Geneva said that he had not seen any counterproposals to the American peace plan.