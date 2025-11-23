Trump's deadline: Merz uncertain about US deadline for peace plan

The German Prime Minister said he was skeptical about reaching an agreement, given the current disagreements

Friedrich Merz (Photo: HALDEN KROG / EPA)

German сhancellor Friedrich Merz said that he was not sure that the deadline set by the US president Donald Trump the deadline will be to find a solution acceptable to Ukraine based on the American peace plan. The politician's words on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa transmits the Guardian newspaper.

"Today is Sunday. President Trump's plan is to reach a deal on Thursday [November 27]. We are still very far from that. This does not mean that it is absolutely impossible to achieve this... But I'm skeptical about whether that outcome is possible, given the current disagreements," Merz said.

The chancellor said he remained "I don't want to say pessimistic," but he was still not convinced that Trump's desired solutions would be achieved in the next few days.

The German politician also noted that it is important to determine what security guarantees can be provided to ensure a possible agreement with Russia.

In addition, Merz rejected the provisions of the unofficially published 28-point plan, which provides for Russia's return to the G8.

Earlier, on November 21, Trump said that Ukraine must agree to a plan to end the war until November 27.

However, the next day, the US president said about his peace plan that it was not the final proposal from him for Ukraine.