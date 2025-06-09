Yermak discussed tightening sanctions against Russia with advisors from Germany, France, Italy and Britain

Yermak also informed about the situation on the battlefield and Russian missile and drone strikes on civilians.

Andriy Yermak (Photo: president.gov.u)

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with national security and foreign policy advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. A special focus of the conversation was increasing pressure on Russia, the Office of the President of Ukraine reports .

Yermak held an online meeting with Jonathan Powell, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Günther Sautter, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the German Chancellor, Bertrand Büchwalter, Advisor to the President of France for Continental Europe and Turkey, and Fabrizio Saggio, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy.

The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the results of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington and emphasized that support for Ukraine at the level of the American political establishment remains high.

Yermak also noted that Ukraine is counting on the US Senate's support for a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening sanctions against Russia and introducing secondary restrictions on those countries and companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

He added that the very fact of considering this bill will be an important signal to all international partners.

The parties also coordinated efforts in preparation for the G7 summit, which will take place on June 15-17 in Canada, and agreed to stay in touch.