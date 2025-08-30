Yermak: There are no precedents for the end of such a large-scale war in history. Everything is happening for the first time

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Security guarantees are a rather sensitive topic for Ukraine, as there have been no precedents in the world for the end of such a large-scale modern war. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during an online conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of LIGA.net.

He was asked to name three main priorities for Ukraine that could be included in security guarantees from the allies. Yermak said that "there are many options on the table," but that the ones acceptable to Kyiv are, in particular, a ceasefire and the deployment of peacekeepers. Currently, more than four countries have expressed their willingness to participate in this process.

"How many, what is the mandate, where to deploy, what units will be there, etc. – all this is being discussed. It is important that this is an effective element and that it really works," said the head of the OP.

At the same time, he emphasized that the topic is very sensitive and society needs to be patient. According to him, the process is going "very constructively.".

"To be honest, there are no precedents for ending a war of this magnitude in modern history. And that is why all these developments are happening for the first time. Therefore, it is not because someone wants or does not want something – there is a bad experience, there is an absolutely clear position, there are views of our partners and political desire, but everyone has their own systems and procedures. But it's all on the table," emphasized Yermak .