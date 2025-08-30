Yermak: There are no precedents for the end of such a large-scale war in history. Everything is happening for the first time
Security guarantees are a rather sensitive topic for Ukraine, as there have been no precedents in the world for the end of such a large-scale modern war. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during an online conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of LIGA.net.
He was asked to name three main priorities for Ukraine that could be included in security guarantees from the allies. Yermak said that "there are many options on the table," but that the ones acceptable to Kyiv are, in particular, a ceasefire and the deployment of peacekeepers. Currently, more than four countries have expressed their willingness to participate in this process.
"How many, what is the mandate, where to deploy, what units will be there, etc. – all this is being discussed. It is important that this is an effective element and that it really works," said the head of the OP.
At the same time, he emphasized that the topic is very sensitive and society needs to be patient. According to him, the process is going "very constructively.".
"To be honest, there are no precedents for ending a war of this magnitude in modern history. And that is why all these developments are happening for the first time. Therefore, it is not because someone wants or does not want something – there is a bad experience, there is an absolutely clear position, there are views of our partners and political desire, but everyone has their own systems and procedures. But it's all on the table," emphasized Yermak .
- on August 25, Trump said that the US plans to support European countries in providing Ukraine with security guarantees. However, the main burden in this matter will be on the Europeans.
- On August 26, the FT reported that Western allies have drawn up a rough plan for deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine.
- On August 27, the Italian prime minister said, that a proposal for an analog of NATO Article 5 for Ukraine is top of the table.
- On August 29, it was reported that the EU is considering sending trainers to Ukraine as part of the EUMAM security guarantees and training mission.
- President Zelenskyy named the key components of security guarantees for Ukraine. They include three key blocks: arming the Armed Forces, NATO support and sanctions against Russia.
