YouTube channels of sanctioned Latynina and Balashov blocked in Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

YouTube has blocked the channels of Russian "opposition" blogger Yulia Latynina and former MP Hennadiy Balashov, who are under sanctions, in Ukraine, reported Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"YouTube has blocked three more channels in Ukraine that spread narratives that are in line with Russian propaganda," the agency said.

For example, the channel of Russian Latynina was blocked in Ukraine, as well as two channels of former MP Balashov, against whom criminal proceedings were initiated in Ukraine in 2021 on suspicion of tax evasion. According to the Center, the former elected official left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Latynina's and Balashov's videos can still be found through YouTube search, but the following message appears when they are opened: " The video is not available. This content is not available in the domain of this country due to a complaint about illegal content from the government."

When you open the channels, it says that they are unavailable.