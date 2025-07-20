Zelensky imposes sanctions against Korolevska, Latynina and Balashov

President signs NSDC decision on new restrictions – Yanukovych-era minister and pseudo-opposition Russian blogger are on the list

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council in the list former MP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Natalia Korolevska, Russian "opposition" propagandist Yulia Latynina and former MP Hennady Balashov.

Proposals to impose restrictions on these individuals were made by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The new sanctions list includes:

→ Tatyana Aksenenko is a Russian citizen and one of the administrators of the propaganda Telegram channel "Archangel of the Spetsnaz";

→ Hennadii Balashov, former MP of the third convocation, head of the 5.10 party;

→ Nataliia Korolevska – Minister of Social Policy under fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, MP of four convocations (last elected from the Opposition Platform for Life, resigned in early 2023), wanted on suspicion of false declaration;

→ Yulia Latynina is a Russian "opposition" blogger known for her anti-Ukrainian statements;

→ Andriy Serebryansky is a blogger at Andriy Luhansky.

Restrictions have been imposed on these individuals for a period of 10 years, including asset freezes. Also, providers must restrict access to the websites and social networks of Aksenenko, Balashov, Latynina and Serebryansky.

This is the first decision of the NSDC on sanctions made under the new head of the agency Rustem Umerov.

The NSDC instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other countries about the imposition of sanctions and to raise the issue of imposing similar restrictions with our partners.