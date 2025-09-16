Zelensky: Putin used meeting with Trump to break out of political isolation

Ukrainian president says Putin is trying to deceive Trump to avoid sanctions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used the summit in Alaska with the US President Donald Trumpto get out of political isolation and avoid sanctions. About reported ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News.

During the interview, Zelenskyy was asked whether he considered the Alaska summit in August a mistake.

"I think he gave Putin a lot. And I believe that if it had been a trilateral meeting (with the participation of Ukraine – ed.), we would have had a certain result," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, during the Alaska summit, Putin received "de-isolation" and a public dialogue with the US president, instead of suffering political losses.

"He should have failed in this war and stopped. But instead, his isolation was lifted. He received photos with President Trump," the President noted.

He also added that Putin has received a public dialog, and this, according to Zelenskyy, opens the door for the dictator to other summits and formats.

Zelensky answered in the affirmative when asked if Putin was trying to deceive Trump.

"[Putin] definitely wants to deceive the United States. He's doing everything he can to avoid sanctions," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is very important not to give Putin such space, because otherwise he will not feel the need to end the war.

"He is waging a war, and everyone is trying to stop him, arguing, asking him questions, but instead, force should be used. He understands force. This is his language. This is the language he understands," he said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that if new sanctions are constantly postponed, the Russians will be better prepared.