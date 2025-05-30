Zelensky spoke with Erdogan, they have the same vision of the results of the meeting in Istanbul

The presidents of the two countries discussed, among other things, the possibility of organizing quadrilateral talks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan , during which they discussed the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. They discussed both the results of the previous meeting and plans for the next ones. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that during the discussions in Istanbul, which took place on May 16, the need for a ceasefire to achieve peace was discussed.

"The exchange of prisoners is an important achievement, but, unfortunately, the only one. There must be a ceasefire for further movement towards peace, the killing of people must stop," Zelenskyy stressed.

The presidents then discussed the conditions under which Ukraine is ready to participate in the second meeting in Istanbul, which could take place on June 2.

"However, we see that this meeting cannot and should not be empty," the president said.

According to Zelensky, he also discussed with his Turkish counterpart the possibility of organizing quadrilateral talks at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States.

Zelenskyy thanked the Turkish President for the steps and ideas that "can give the necessary result" and thanked him for his consistent position in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.