Zelensky: The United States will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it controls
The United States will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on May 27, Interfax-Ukraine.
Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine would also not want America to withdraw from the negotiation process.
"It doesn't matter what is written in the ultimatums, if we are talking about something that can lead to the first step, a ceasefire, and not just a piece of paper. I think that even at the highest level, the United States of America today will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories where Ukraine is located. We would not want the United States to withdraw from this process," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists .
He emphasized that the United States is conducting diplomatic and sanctions work. Weapons supplies and intelligence support have also been resumed.
"These are important things for us. Therefore, we would not want them to withdraw from the relevant process," the president added .
- on May 19, Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States would be forced to withdraw from the talks if Russia does not negotiate.
- On May 27, US President Donald Trump said that if it were not for him, "very bad things would have happened to Russia long ago", but Putin does not understand this and is "playing with fire".
- On May 27, US Special Envoy Kellogg said that Washington had received a list of terms of a peace agreement from Ukraine and expects Moscow to do the same. He also believes that the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place in Geneva.