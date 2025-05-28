Zelensky: The United States will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it controls

Zelenskyy also hopes that the US will not withdraw from the negotiation process

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on May 27, Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine would also not want America to withdraw from the negotiation process.

"It doesn't matter what is written in the ultimatums, if we are talking about something that can lead to the first step, a ceasefire, and not just a piece of paper. I think that even at the highest level, the United States of America today will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories where Ukraine is located. We would not want the United States to withdraw from this process," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists .

He emphasized that the United States is conducting diplomatic and sanctions work. Weapons supplies and intelligence support have also been resumed.

"These are important things for us. Therefore, we would not want them to withdraw from the relevant process," the president added .