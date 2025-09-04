Zelensky: Ukraine presented a new format of sky protection to partners

The Head of State noted that it was the first time he had discussed such a format with the leaders and Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine presented a new format for protecting the skies to its partners during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on September 4. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with a French colleague Emmanuel Macron.

The Head of State noted that this format was discussed for the first time. It was first presented to European leaders and then shared with the US President Donald Trump.

"If we receive a positive signal from the United States, because technically a lot depends on them in this new format of protecting the sky, we will be happy to share this information," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the United States is ready to participate in long-term security guarantees, the centerpiece of which will be a strong Ukrainian army. We are talking about weapons, financing, training, and weapons production.

The President also noted that the political format of support was also discussed, but the details will be presented later.