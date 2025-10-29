Zelenskyi: Defense Forces have more control in Pokrovsk these days

In the Pokrovsk sector, the fighting is the most intense, but the Defense Forces are in better control of the situation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

As of October 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have more control in Pokrovsk, but the situation in the city remains difficult. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address.

He held a detailed conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov on the situation at the front. The highest intensity of hostilities was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, as in previous weeks. The enemy has concentrated a large number of soldiers there.

"The occupants are trying to gain a foothold by all means, every occupant killed there is a result for our entire state. The situation in Kupiansk remains difficult, but these days our forces have more control, we continue to defend our positions," the Head of State said.

Dozens of attacks were also recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector over the day.

In addition, the president and the military have worked out in detail the planning of long-range operations. The only scenario, according to Zelenskyy, is to force Russia to end a full-scale war.

"These are the world's sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery from Russian strikes, coordination with our partners and, most importantly, support for our army, all components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine," he summarized .