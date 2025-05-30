Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting. Sibiga: They agreed to work on it in Istanbul
Following the results of the first meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian teams agreed to begin working on a future meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
"[As a result of the first meeting in Istanbul] there were three agreements, let me remind you: an exchange of prisoners of war, an exchange of views on the parameters of the ceasefire, and the third position, in fact, was to start working on the format, place and timing of the future meeting at the level of presidents, that is, at the Zelensky-Putin level," the Ukrainian official said.
According to Sybiga, Kyiv would welcome if the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin "would take place in a more expanded format," including with the participation of United States President Donald Trump.
- The Turkish Foreign Minister hopes for a meeting between Erdogan, Trump, Putin, and Zelensky following the results of the talks in Istanbul.
- Sybiha also noted that Ukraine wants to receive a "memorandum" from Russia in advance so that the next meeting in Istanbul is meaningful.
- The Kremlin promised to present a "memorandum" with its vision of steps towards a ceasefire immediately after the major prisoner exchange that ended on May 25, but has not done so to this day. Meanwhile, Kyiv has already handed over its document to Moscow.