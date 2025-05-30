Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Erdogan: We are trying to add real content to a possible meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey, as the host country, had any information about the Russian "memorandum"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to have a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 30, and they will try to add real content to a possible meeting with a Russian delegation in Istanbul. The head of state told about this in his evening video address.

According to him, neither Ukraine nor Turkey, as the host country, has any information about the Russian so-called memorandum.

Zelensky noted that for some reason the Russians are hiding this document.

"Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format. Apparently, they in Moscow are completely unaccustomed to diplomacy. They are constantly doing something to prove that they are the most inadequate actor in the world," the president said, adding that this is what convinces everyone that pressure on Russia is needed.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak with Erdogan on Friday.

"We are trying to add real content to a possible meeting. Not a single day should be lost, because every day of undermining diplomacy by Russians means lost lives," the Head of State emphasized.