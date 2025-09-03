Zelenskyy announces meetings with partners after massive Russian attack

The President believes that these are demonstrative strikes, the Russian dictator demonstrates his impunity

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

A series of meetings are scheduled for the next few days to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to Russia's massive attack.

"In a few hours, Denmark, the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic states summit. We are preparing a tangible strengthening for Ukraine. Tonight – a bilateral format in France, we are coordinating our efforts," Zelensky wrote.

According to the head of state, the format of a "coalition of the willing" and new steps in relations with the European Union and the United States are also being prepared.

The President reminded that the occupiers have sent 526 means of destruction to the Ukrainian regions, including more than 500 attack drones and 24 missiles. The main targets are civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, a transportation hub, a garage cooperative, and the residential sector.

Zelenskyy believes that these are demonstrative strikes, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demonstrating his impunity.

"And this definitely requires a response from the world. It is only because of the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the economy of war, that Russia continues this aggression," he added