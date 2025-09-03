Zelenskyy on security guarantees: The basis is the Armed Forces, and the United States is ready to provide a safety mechanism

The future security of Ukraine should include guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, the president noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The basis of future security guarantees for Ukraine will be the armed forces, and the United States has expressed its readiness to provide a certain safeguard mechanism. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the press conference with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

"We are already working within the Coalition of the Willing and bilaterally with partners on specific security guarantees. We already have a strong basis in the form of bilateral agreements, in particular with Denmark. We share the vision that Ukraine's future security should include guarantees similar to Article 5 (of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for collective security – Ed.). And today we discussed this in detail, and the possible contribution of each country was also discussed," the Ukrainian president said.

Now, he added, Ukraine and its partners will flesh this out: "Which [partner] will do what on land, air, sea and cyberspace."

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian army will be the basis, the core of this system of guarantees: "Powerful enough, numerous enough to withstand Russia."

This means the need for weapons and funding, which Kyiv is working on with its partners, the president noted.

"We also have signals from the United States that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism. This is very important," the head of state summarized.