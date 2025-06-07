Zelenskyy: The United States has not yet responded to the offer to sell air defense systems to Ukraine
Washington has not yet responded to Kyiv's offer to sell it air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address after the latest Russian attacks.
"We are working to increase Ukrainian air defense. We really need positive signals from the United States of America – specific signals regarding air defense. We are still waiting for a response to the offer to buy systems that can help. Specific signals, not words," the head of state said.
At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked European countries for the supplies, and noted that it is necessary to achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them: "This is definitely necessary for all of our Europe. Only time separates us from this result, and the main thing is that this time be shortened."
After the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington, on June 6, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine is ready to purchase weapons from the United States, but Congress believes that Washington can continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv.
Ukraine needs American Patriot systems because they are one of the few Western systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
- On April 14, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the United States for $15 billion. In response, Trump did not directly answer whether the United States was ready to sell this weaponry.
- On May 20, during a Senate hearing, Secretary of State Rubio told, that the United States does not have additional Patriot systems for Ukraine, but Washington is working with its NATO allies to provide Kyiv with their complexes.
- On May 26, The Washington Post published a large text on this topic with comments from its own sources: Ukrainian officials believe that the United States will be ready to sell Patriot; partners may promise Ukraine a new complex in early June, but will not transfer it to the United States; Germany plans to send Ukraine older versions of Patriot missiles that are worse at intercepting ballistic missiles.