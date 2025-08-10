Zelenskyy: Ukraine understands Russia's intention to deceive America and will not allow it to happen

The president noted that the root cause of the deaths is "Putin's desire to fight and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine understands Russia's intention to try to deceive the United States during peace talks and will not allow it, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.

"Of course, our team is working with the US – we do not stop communicating for a single day on how to ensure real peace. We understand the intention of the Russians to try to deceive America – we will not allow this. I very much appreciate the determination with which President Trump is determined to stop the deaths in the war," the head of state said.

He added that every day "many people give their lives," but emphasized that "the only root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to fight and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with."

"In Ukraine, we know Russia well, and that is why Ukrainians have withstood more than three years of full-scale war in extremely difficult conditions. We will definitely defend the state and protect our independence. I am grateful to everyone who helps," the president said.

Earlier, on the afternoon of August 10, Zelenskyy, after talking with his Kazakh counterpart Kasym-Jomart Tokayev stated that during the negotiations, Russia is trying to "bargain" for better ground positions for further strikes.