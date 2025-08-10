Zelenskyy to Tokayev: Russia is trying to "bargain" for better ground positions for future strikes

President thanks the head of Kazakhstan for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev (Photo: EPA)

During the negotiations, Russia is trying to "bargain" for better ground positions for further strikes, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a telephone conversation with a Kazakh colleague Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

The president thanked for the support of the people of Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity: "We appreciate it very much. Indeed, international law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and common sense, namely respect for the borders and territorial integrity of states, the dignity of every nation, must prevail."

He noted that it would be extremely dangerous for every nation if "this or that independent state is considered simply a 'territory' and attempts are made to divide it."

"History has repeatedly demonstrated that if such injustice is committed against one state, it does not end there. That is why it is important for all states to achieve a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of respect for the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state informed Tokayev on diplomatic work with the US president Donald Trump and European partners and on joint agreements: "On the eve a meeting of security advisors was held, there is a coordinated position of Europe: the war should end as soon as possible with a lasting peace."

At the same time, the president noted, Moscow is doing everything to prolong the fighting, refuses to stop the killings despite the announced deadlines, and is trying to "bargain" for better positions on the ground for further attacks: "Such destruction by Russia must stop."

"Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible with all partners for the sake of real peace. Issues concerning Ukraine should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine. All partners understand this," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also added that he and Tokayev agreed to "keep in touch and work on rapprochement between our countries and people."

Earlier, on August 8, the president of Kazakhstan had a conversation з Vladimir Putin, during which the Russian dictator informed Tokayev about the main results of the meetings with the special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff.