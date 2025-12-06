The servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, said the press service of the department.

"On December 6, 2025, on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the masters of the HUR special unit "Prymary" tracked down and successfully struck an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system," the statement said.

According to the intelligence, another expensive Russian air defense system was destroyed near Sviatotroitske.

There are two settlements with this name in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. LIGA.net has asked the HUR to clarify which one it is referring to and will add a response as soon as it receives it.

UPDATED. The HUR press service reported LIGA.net the village of Svyatotroitske in the Polohivsky district. The distance from the settlement to the front line is about 50 kilometers in a straight line, it is located between Huliaipole and temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Sviatotroitske – white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)

Sviatotroitske – white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)

REFERENCE. According to the occupiers, the Buk-M3 system is capable of hitting air targets flying at speeds of up to three kilometers per second at distances of 2.5 to 70 km and altitudes of 15 meters to 35 km. It should be noted that Russians regularly



According to the occupiers, the Buk-M3 system is capable of hitting air targets flying at speeds of up to three kilometers per second at distances of 2.5 to 70 km and altitudes of 15 meters to 35 km. It should be noted that Russians regularly overestimate the performance of their weapons The cost of one such SAM is $40-50 million.