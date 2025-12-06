HUR Special Forces destroy Russian Buk air defense system in occupied part of Zaporizzhia region – videosupplemented
The servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, said the press service of the department.
"On December 6, 2025, on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the masters of the HUR special unit "Prymary" tracked down and successfully struck an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system," the statement said.
According to the intelligence, another expensive Russian air defense system was destroyed near Sviatotroitske.
There are two settlements with this name in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. LIGA.net has asked the HUR to clarify which one it is referring to and will add a response as soon as it receives it.
UPDATED. The HUR press service reported LIGA.net the village of Svyatotroitske in the Polohivsky district. The distance from the settlement to the front line is about 50 kilometers in a straight line, it is located between Huliaipole and temporarily occupied Mariupol.
The cost of one such SAM is $40-50 million.
- In particular, earlier, the HUR's fighters hit such systems in September and in October.
- Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of December 6, the Defense Forces hit important objects of the occupiers – in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region.
