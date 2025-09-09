Police show first minutes after strike on Yarova, where 24 people died – video

Footage of the first minutes after a Russian air strike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where 24 people were killed, has emerged. The video was released by National Police.

According to law enforcement officials, as of the evening of September 9, 20 of the dead had been identified. The data of four more people are being clarified.

The victims of the enemy attack were 15 women and nine men.

Additional investigative teams have been set up to collect evidence. Investigators and the forensic laboratory continue to work on identifying the bodies.

Among the wounded are five men and 14 women. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, amputations, shrapnel wounds and fractures.

The work of police officers at the scene of the attack was complicated by enemy drone attacks.

