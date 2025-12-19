Ukrainian defenders carried out an operation to destroy a massive concentration of armored vehicles of the Russian invaders near Pokrovsk. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, publishing the corresponding video.

"According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction. In order to disrupt Russia's offensive potential, the Defense Forces planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment," the statement said.

They noted that the equipment was detected thanks to data from the 7th Corps intelligence and the 8th Battalion aerial reconnaissance of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Birds of Magyar" in cooperation with the Airborne troops grouping and the unified coordination center of unmanned systems of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya".

The strikes were carried out by fighters of a separate special forces unit of the National Guard "Lasar's group" using attack drones.

The command notes that the defenders destroyed the anti-aircraft missile system 9K33 "Osa", five tanks, six armored personnel carriers, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle and a military vehicle with ammunition, and hit five tanks, six armored personnel carriers, two military vehicles and four light vehicles.