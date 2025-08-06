Almost 19,000 children live in Donetsk Oblast. A year and a half ago, there were twice as many

More than 2000 minors have been evacuated from Donetsk region since the beginning of 2025

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: National Police)

As of the beginning of August 2025, almost 19,000 minors live in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the Service for Children of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to the services for children of the territorial communities of Donetsk region, as of August 1, 18,966 children live in the region.

It is known that since the beginning of 2025, 2053 children have been evacuated from Donetsk region.

Public reported that as of December 25, 2023, there were 41,500 minors in the Donetsk region. Compared to December 2022, this figure has hardly changed.

As of August 1, the population of the Donetsk region was over 255,000. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1.9 million people lived in the region.