Almost 19,000 children live in Donetsk Oblast. A year and a half ago, there were twice as many
As of the beginning of August 2025, almost 19,000 minors live in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the Service for Children of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in response to a request from LIGA.net.
According to the services for children of the territorial communities of Donetsk region, as of August 1, 18,966 children live in the region.
It is known that since the beginning of 2025, 2053 children have been evacuated from Donetsk region.
Public reported that as of December 25, 2023, there were 41,500 minors in the Donetsk region. Compared to December 2022, this figure has hardly changed.
As of August 1, the population of the Donetsk region was over 255,000. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1.9 million people lived in the region.
- On May 2, 2025, the villages of Shakhove and Toretske in Donetsk Oblast announced the forced evacuation of children.
- On May 13, Donetsk Oblast announced the forced evacuation of from a number of communities, close to the front line.
- On July 24, the zone of forced evacuation of children was once again expanded in Donetsk region, with the city of Dobropillya included in the list.
Comments (0)