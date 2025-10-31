Four soldiers killed in Lviv region as a result of a collision between two cars – photos

A fatal accident involving the military occurred in the evening of October 30 near the village of Zhyrivka

The scene of the accident (Photo: SBI)

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the death of four soldiers in a road accident in Lviv region. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation.

On October 30, around 21:15, near the village of Zhyrivka, Lviv district, the driver of a Nissan with military license plates lost control of the car while making a turn. The car drove off the roadway and hit a truck that was not moving at the time.

The collision killed the driver and two passengers of the Nissan, as well as a passenger of the truck, also a military man, who was getting out of the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene, seized evidence and interviewed witnesses. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on violation of the rules of driving or operation of machines, which caused the death of several people.