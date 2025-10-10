Journalist Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, is recognized as a "Hero of the Free Press"

The title was awarded to seven journalists from around the world, two of whom were posthumously honored

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook of the journalist)

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, has been recognized as a "Hero of Press Freedom". This was reported by the International Press Institute (IPI).

Seven journalists from Georgia, the United States, the Gaza Strip, Peru, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and Ethiopia were awarded the title. Two of them, including Roshchyna, were awarded posthumously.

The title is awarded to journalists for their "exceptional courage and resilience in the fight for media freedom." The organization noted that many of the winners have faced imprisonment, repression and attempts to "silence them" but continued to work .

"This award is a tribute to their legacy and emphasizes the need for greater protection for journalists covering conflict. Two of the honorees, both women, were killed while covering the world's news from the hottest spots of war. Two other awardees are now behind bars amid a crackdown on the press and freedom of expression," the statement reads.

Among the awardees:

→ Mzia Amaglobeli, Georgia.

→ Martin Baron, USA.

→ Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong.

→ Victoria Roshchyna, Ukraine (posthumously).

→ Mariam Abu Dagha, Palestine (posthumously).

→ Gustavo Gorriti, Peru

→ Tesfalem Woldies, Ethiopia