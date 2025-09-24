Shortly before her death, journalist Viktoria Roshchina was transferred from Taganrog to a detention center in the city of Kizel, Perm Krai, where she died. This is stated in the investigation Slidstvo.Info.

Earlier it was known that Roshchyna was held in the occupied territories and in Taganrog, Rostov region, and her place of death remained unknown.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Roshchina died on September 19, 2024. Slidstvo.info notes that this date is also confirmed by a death certificate issued by the Leninsky Department of the Civil Registration Department of the Perm City Administration. The journalists obtained this document from closed Russian databases.

The journalists also managed to talk to a witness who saw Roshchyna in Kizel, as well as obtain a list of employees who may have been involved in her death.

Investigative.info spoke with Danylo, a soldier released from captivity from Kherson region. He said that he had met the journalist in the Taganrog detention center.

In September 2024, according to him, the prisoners were transferred to SIZO No. 3 in the city of Kizel. The man was traveling on a train with Roshchyna, it was September 9. They were traveling to the Perm Territory for three days.

The last time witnesses saw Roshchyna alive was on September 11, and eight days later she died.

According to Taras Semkiv, head of the second division of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, OGP, Kizel is one of the places known for systematic torture of prisoners. Ukrainians are subjected to beatings, including with rubber sticks.

The official confirmed that the Ukrainian woman had died in the Kizel detention center. The official investigation has not yet established the cause of the journalist's death, as the body was returned to Ukraine in a condition that did not allow for a full forensic examination.