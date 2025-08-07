Director of Taganrog Detention Center, who organized torture of Roshchina, is suspected in Ukraine

In the detention center, the journalist was subjected to torture, beatings, humiliation, threats, and severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water and food

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the head of the Taganrog Detention Center #2 in Rostov Region, Alexander Shtoda, who organized the torture of journalist Viktoria Roshchina. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, a system of repressive treatment of Ukrainian detainees, including civilians, was organized in SIZO #2. Among the victims is journalist Roshchyna. In August 2023, she was detained by the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region and transferred to a detention center in Rostov region.

In the Taganrog detention center, the Ukrainian journalist was subjected to systematic torture, beatings, humiliation, threats, and severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water, and food. In addition, she was subjected to physical punishment and psychological pressure to cooperate with the administration of the institution.

During the investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of Roshchyna's unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture and murder in Russia, it was established that the head of SIZO No. 2, Stoda, organized the commission of these crimes.

The OGP noted that the suspect tried to conceal the journalist's stay in the detention center, hiding her from inspections and not responding to inquiries received by the institution.

He is charged with cruel treatment of civilians committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The Russian official was notified of suspicion in absentia.

According to the prosecutors, the suspect was aware that the journalist was a civilian, did not take part in the armed conflict and has the appropriate status guaranteed to her by international humanitarian law, but deliberately violated the norms of the Geneva Convention and other international treaties.

He faces up to 12 years in prison for his actions.