AP: Poland and Romania deploy Merops system to protect against Russian drones

The system detects drones using artificial intelligence. The purpose of the deployment is to secure the common border with Russia

"Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

Poland and Romania are deploying a new weapon system to defend against Russian drones after a series of incursions into NATO airspace. This was reported by Associated Press with reference to NATO military officials.

We are talking about the American Merops system, which uses artificial intelligence to recognize drones and approach them even in the event of satellite or electronic communication interference. It is so compact that it can fit in the back of a medium-sized pickup truck.

Read also Technology on the front lines: how interceptor drones work and what else to consider

The purpose of deploying the system is to make the border with Russia so heavily armed that it will deter Moscow from any attempt to cross it. The weapon system should deter any attempt to cross it from Norway in the north to Turkey in the south.

"This system provides very accurate detection. It is able to target and shoot down drones at minimal cost... It is much cheaper than putting an F-35 in the air to shoot them down with a missile," said Colonel Mark McLellan, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, NATO Land Forces Command.

Drones can be confused with birds or airplanes. In addition, they fly low and slow, making them difficult to detect. The Merops system helps close these gaps.

According to McLellan, Merops "essentially pits drones against drones," either by directly engaging an enemy drone or by transmitting data to ground or air forces so they can shoot it down. The system can also be used to protect critical infrastructure, such as airports, and to provide cover for troops maneuvering in a war zone.

In addition to Poland and Romania, Denmark will also use the Merops system as part of measures to strengthen defense on the eastern flank of the Alliance.

Reference Merops is an AI-based mobile counter-drone system for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small UAVs. It is compact and uses AI for autonomous target identification. Merops is an AI-based mobile counter-drone system for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small UAVs. It is compact and uses AI for autonomous target identification.