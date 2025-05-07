Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation, fires in Tula, Saransk and near Moscow

Splav plant in Tula (Photo: propaganda resource)

On the evening of May 6 and the night of May 7, drones attacked several regions of Russia, including the Moscow and Tula regions and the Republic of Mordovia. The attacks are believed to have targeted a plant for the production of multiple launch rocket systems in Tula, a fiber optic plant in Saransk, Mordovia, and a military airfield in the city of Kubinka, Moscow region. This is reported by Russian propaganda Telegram channels.

The governor of the Tula region of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Milyaev, reported on the morning of May 7 that the region was allegedly repelling the fifth wave of UAV attacks. He did not write about the consequences of the attack.

However, the propaganda channel Astra reported that a fire broke out in Tula near two of the largest Russian defense industry enterprises, which are part of the Rostec state corporation. These are the Instrument Design Bureau, which develops high-precision guided weapons, and the Splav Research and Production Association, which produces multiple launch rocket systems.

Later it became known that the fire probably occurred on the "Splav".

The Head of the Republic of Mordovia, Artem Zdunov, also only warned about the danger of UAVs, but did not report on the consequences.

Russian propagandists wrote about the destruction of the only optical fiber production plant in Russia, "Optikofilokonnye Sistemi". A fire broke out there.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov did not report the drone attack.

The pro-Ukrainian channel Exilenova+ reported that a strike was carried out on the Kubinka military airfield, located in the Moscow region. The airfield is home to MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets.