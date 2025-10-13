First civilian nuclear bunker to be built in Seoul

Amid threats from the DPRK, the capital of South Korea has decided to build a shelter capable of withstanding a nuclear attack

Broadcast of the parade in the DPRK (Photo: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA)

Seoul authorities are planning to build the city's first civilian bunker capable of withstanding a nuclear attack in the basement of a residential complex by 2028 to protect against threats from the DPRK. This was reported by Reuters with reference to local authorities.

According to the official, the city government and the Seoul Housing and Utilities Corporation plan to create a shelter for 999 households that can withstand nuclear, biological or chemical attacks.

The bunker in the basement of the residential complex will cover an area of 2147 square meters, will be able to accommodate up to 1020 people at a time and will be equipped for 14-day survival.

The Seoul Shinmun newspaper, which first reported on the plan, noted that this is the first such step by local authorities in the face of the growing nuclear threat from the DPRK.

In a massive military parade on Friday, North Korea demonstrated its latest ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to targets in South Korea or as far away as the United States, the media reported.

South Korea has nearly 19,000 bomb shelters across the country, more than 3,200 of them in Seoul, but the vast majority are not designed to protect against nuclear, chemical or biological attacks.

The shelters are mostly located in metro stations or in basements and parking lots of private apartments and commercial buildings, which, with the consent of the owners, are intended to be used as bomb shelters.