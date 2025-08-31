"Freedom for Gaza" scrawled on Holocaust memorial in France – photo

Mayor of Lyon promised that the perpetrators would be found and brought to justice

Memorial in Lyon (Photo: wikipedia)

In France, the inscription "Freedom to Gaza" was scratched off the Holocaust memorial. This was reported to by by Jonathan Arfi, President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France.

The incident took place on August 30 in the city of Lyon in eastern France. Arfi called the act "disgusting.".

"Desecrating the memory of the Holocaust victims in this way is an attempt to nazify the Jews, but it is also an attack on the fundamental values of the Republic of France, because the memory of the Holocaust is the common heritage of all French people," he said .

Arfi emphasized that hatred of Israel fuels both hatred of Jews and hatred of France.

The mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, also believes that damaging the memorial is an unacceptable act.

"I condemn it and express my full solidarity with the memorial associations, survivors and their descendants. The perpetrators will be found and brought to justice. Lyon remains steadfast in the face of hatred, anti-Semitism and racism." – wrote he.

Rhone region prefect Fabienne Buccio strongly condemns damage to Holocaust memorial and expresses support for Jewish community.

"Nothing justifies this shameful act against this place of remembrance opened earlier this year," says in a statement from the prefecture.

Damaged memorial (Photo: x.com/Yonathan_Arfi)