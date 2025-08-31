"Freedom for Gaza" scrawled on Holocaust memorial in France – photo
In France, the inscription "Freedom to Gaza" was scratched off the Holocaust memorial. This was reported to by by Jonathan Arfi, President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France.
The incident took place on August 30 in the city of Lyon in eastern France. Arfi called the act "disgusting.".
"Desecrating the memory of the Holocaust victims in this way is an attempt to nazify the Jews, but it is also an attack on the fundamental values of the Republic of France, because the memory of the Holocaust is the common heritage of all French people," he said .
Arfi emphasized that hatred of Israel fuels both hatred of Jews and hatred of France.
The mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, also believes that damaging the memorial is an unacceptable act.
"I condemn it and express my full solidarity with the memorial associations, survivors and their descendants. The perpetrators will be found and brought to justice. Lyon remains steadfast in the face of hatred, anti-Semitism and racism." – wrote he.
Rhone region prefect Fabienne Buccio strongly condemns damage to Holocaust memorial and expresses support for Jewish community.
"Nothing justifies this shameful act against this place of remembrance opened earlier this year," says in a statement from the prefecture.
- The plan for the gradual military takeover of all of Gaza was approved on the morning of August 8 after 10 hours of discussions.
- The day before, the head of the US State Department confirmed that Washington is not against the complete takeover of the Gaza Strip by Israel. According to him, the country can decide for itself what it needs for its own security.
- On August 22, the International Monitoring Mission officially announced famine in Gaza for the first time in 22 months of war.
- On August 25, five journalists were killed in Gaza as a result of an Israeli rocket attack on a hospital.
