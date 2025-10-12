Helicopter crashes on beach in California: five people injured – video

The helicopter was circling in the sky over a California beach and then crashed on the beach, stuck between palm trees

The helicopter crash (screenshot of ABC news video)

On October 11, a helicopter crashed on a beach in California, injuring five people. This was reported by Fox news and Associated Press .

The incident occurred in Huntington Beach at a beach parking lot. According to officials, the helicopter suddenly lost control and fell from the sky, stuck between several palm trees. The crash blocked a major Sacramento highway.

It is noted that the helicopter is associated with the Cars'N Copters on the Coast event, which was scheduled for October 12.

"At this time, the two people in the helicopter have been safely removed from the wreckage, and three people on the street were injured and taken to a nearby hospital," said a Huntington Beach Fire Department spokesman .

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the incident. The cause of the accident is not yet clear. According to the Huntington Beach city administration, the investigation is ongoing .